LONDON Nov 21 Portugal's 10-year government bond yield rose to its highest level in more than nine months on Monday, as peripheral markets continued to bear the brunt of selling in a global debt market rout.

Borrowing costs in southern Europe were all 4-6 basis points higher in early trade .

The yield on Portugal's 10-year bond rose to 3.89 percent , its highest level since February when concerns about the health of Europe's banking sector gripped markets. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)