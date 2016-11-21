LONDON Nov 21 Portugal's 10-year government
bond yield rose to its highest level in more than nine months on
Monday, as peripheral markets continued to bear the brunt of
selling in a global debt market rout.
Borrowing costs in southern Europe were all 4-6 basis points
higher in early trade .
The yield on Portugal's 10-year bond rose to 3.89 percent
, its highest level since February when concerns
about the health of Europe's banking sector gripped markets.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)