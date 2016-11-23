LONDON Nov 23 Germany's two-year government
bond yield hit a fresh record low on Wednesday on expectations
that the European Central Bank will extend its asset purchase
programme beyond March 2017 and exacerbate a scarcity of
tradable debt in the market.
The two-year German government bond fell as low
as minus 0.74 percent at 0715 GMT, having dipped below minus
0.70 percent for the first time in months on Tuesday.
ING strategists attributed the move to "increasing
collateral scarcity". Short-dated German government bonds are
often posted as collateral for short-term borrowing in money
markets.
German bond yields have been falling this week after
European Central Bank policymakers helped curb a recent sell-off
in the bloc's debt by reaffirming their commitment to easy
monetary policy.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by John Geddie)