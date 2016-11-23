* Germany's two-year yields up from record lows
* British gilt, U.S. Treasury yields soar
* ECB looking to avert a market freeze
By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Nov 23 Germany's two-year bond yields
shot up from record lows on Wednesday after a report that the
European Central Bank is looking to lend out more bonds to avert
a market freeze.
Broader European bond yields also came under upward pressure
as a sell-off in global bonds markets resumed. British gilt and
U.S. Treasury yields soared while Italy's 10-year bond yield
hit its highest level since September 2015.
The two-year German Schatz yield rose more than
7 basis points from a record low hit after central bank sources
told Reuters the ECB is looking for ways to lend out more of its
huge pile of government debt to avert a freeze in the 5.5
trillion-euro short-term funding market.
"The story does leave me feeling more confident that the ECB
is going to extend the asset-purchase programme in December,"
said Mizuho rates strategist Peter Chatwell.
"If they are making technical changes, that implies they are
thinking about everything that needs to take place to allow the
programme to run for longer."
Two-year German bond yields have fallen sharply this week,
hitting a record low of minus 0.75 percent in early trade.
ING attributed the move to a growing scarcity of collateral
as short-dated German government bonds are often posted as
collateral for short-term borrowing in repo markets.
"Not everyone has access to the ECB's deposit facility, so
they turn to a safe place to put their cash," ING strategist
Benjamin Schroeder said.
The ECB's bond-buying programme, which has so far pumped
well over 1 trillion euros into the system, has left many
investors with an excess of cash.
Dutch and French equivalent bonds were yielding minus 0.69
percent and minus 0.60 percent respectively, but were 3 bps
higher on the day by 1630 GMT.,
HIGHER YIELDS
Euro zone bond yields in general headed back towards recent
highs hit after the U.S. presidential election victory of Donald
Trump on Nov. 9, with 10-year German Bund yields up 4 bps at
0.27 percent.
Trump's views on fiscal expansion have pushed bond yields up
in recent weeks because of increased growth and inflation
expectations.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest level since
July 2015, while two-year bond yields hit a 6-1/2
year high of 1.147 percent.
British gilt yields were up 11 bps, rising after
Britain ramped up its borrowing forecasts by much more than
expected and said the vote to leave the European Union would
weigh heavily on the economy.
Indicators pointing to solid economic growth in the euro
zone's two largest economies also played into a theme of a
changing outlook for world bond markets.
Survey results released on Wednesday showed Germany's
private sector grew steadily in November, helped by
stronger-than-expected activity at services companies, and
France's business activity picked up in November, driven by
faster growth in the services sector.
Germany meanwhile sold 2.514 billion euros in a top up of
its 0.00 percent, 10-year Bund. Portugal sold 700 million euros
worth of bonds maturing in April 2021, just below the upper band
of its offer range of between 500 million and 750 million euros.
Later on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release
minutes from its policy meeting earlier this month.
