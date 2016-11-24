(Updates prices)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON Nov 24 Low-rated euro zone government
bond yields fell on Thursday on growing confidence that the
European Central Bank (ECB) will support the market in a
difficult political environment, including Italians' vote on
reforms next weekend.
Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fell as much as
6-8 basis points after the ECB flagged political issues in the
euro zone, which the market took as a statement of intent to
provide stimulus if needed.
Still, the gap between Italian and German 10-year bond
yields held close to 186 bps and near its widest levels since
May 2014. Italy's prime minister Matteo Renzi has staked his job
on the reforms being passed in the Dec. 4 referendum.
The ECB said on Thursday that financial stability risk is
rising in the euro zone and concern may re-emerge about whether
some countries can sustain their debt, potentially raising
pressure on the bloc's weakest sovereigns.
"It gives us higher confidence that the (ECB's) asset
purchase programme will be extended," Mizuho rates strategist
Peter Chatwell said.
"If they see political tensions in the euro zone as rising,
that will affect inflation and growth expectations, which in
turn suggests the central bank will have to continue to provide
stimulus."
He said that a report that the ECB will make its securities
lending programme more accessible also suggests that the central
bank is preparing for an extended period of quantitative easing.
Central bank sources told Reuters on Wednesday the ECB is
looking for ways to lend more of its pile of government debt to
avert a freeze in the 5.5 trillion-euro short-term funding
market.
Strategists said the report has strengthened confidence the
ECB is prepared to alleviate liquidity concerns, and that has
given them confidence to buy euro zone government bonds.
The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond, the
benchmark for the region, fell 2 basis points (bps) to 0.26
percent.
There were deeper falls lower down the credit spectrum.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell as much as 7 bps to
2.07 percent at one stage before pulling back to around 2.12
percent in late trade.
Reflecting growing concerns about political risk in the euro
zone, the gap between French and German bond
yields was at its widest since March 2014 at about 53 bps.
French voters go to the polls in 2017 and votes in Britain
and the United States this year have raised concerns about the
political outlook in some of the euro zone's biggest economies.
