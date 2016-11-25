LONDON Nov 25 Short-dated German government
bond yields set a new record low on Friday and were set for
their biggest two-week fall in more than three years,
highlighting demand for top-rated assets even as global bond
markets take a beating.
Demand for top-rated German debt for use as collateral for
short-term lending in repo markets has helped drive two-year
bond yields lower this week. Jitters ahead of an Italian
referendum on Dec. 4 has also bolstered safe-haven debt.
In early Friday trade, the two-year Schatz yield fell 2.5
basis points to around minus 0.76 percent, according
to Reuters data. It was also set for its biggest two-week fall
since July 2013, with a drop of about 14 bps.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Gareth Jones)