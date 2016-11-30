LONDON Nov 30 Greek 10-year bond yields fell
sharply to two-year lows on Wednesday, tightening the gap over
10-year German Bunds, with analysts citing a report about a new
debt reduction plan.
Greece's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell more than 40
basis points on the day to 6.64 percent, its
lowest level since October 2014. That pulled the spread over
top-rated German peers to around 640 bps, its tightest level in
about two years.
Analysts cited a media report saying the European Stability
Mechanism, created by euro zone governments to help countries in
difficulty, is proposing new measures to reduce Greece's debt
load as the main driver behind the move in Greek bond yields.
Greece is pushing its creditors to fix the borrowing costs
on its massive debt pile at current low levels in a bid to save
millions of euros in coupon payments if interest rates rise.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing
by Nigel Stephenson)