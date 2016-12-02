* Italian 10-year bond yields down 13 bps
* Set for biggest weekly fall since July
* Investors cover short positions before Italy referendum
* 'No' vote priced into markets
By John Geddie
LONDON, Dec 2 Italy's borrowing costs took their
biggest weekly fall since July as investors scrabbled on Friday
to cover short positions before a crucial referendum this
weekend that may deliver an unexpected or unclear outcome.
There have been signs this week that some investors have
been hedging short positions in Italian debt, suggesting that
even if they are right about a 'No' vote in Sunday's referendum
the implications are far from clear cut.
"The market is reassured that there is going to be a soft
'No'...Where there is no radical change in government and no
acceleration of the banking crisis," Societe Generale strategist
Ciaran O'Hagan said.
"There has been very large shorting of Italy up until last
week and what we have seen since is consistent with the idea
that investors are taking off or covering those shorts."
Italy's 10-year bond yield - an indication of
where it can borrow cash in bond markets - fell 13 basis points
(bps) to 1.90 percent. It ended the week with a fall of almost
18 bps -- the biggest weekly drop in five months -- and was down
about 25 bps from a 14-month high hit in November.
The gap to German bond yields - which shot to a 2 1/2-year
high over 190 bps last week - fell to 163 bps on Friday.
Financial markets ended up on the wrong side of Britain's
vote to leave the European Union in June and Donald Trump's
victory in the U.S. presidential election last month.
They will be hoping the third time is lucky on Sunday,
having sided with bookmakers and pollsters that expect Italian
voters to reject a constitutional reform on which Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi has staked his career.
But even if Renzi loses, fresh elections are not a given.
President Sergio Mattarella could urge Renzi to stay, mandate
another centre-leftist to form a new government or even try to
persuade Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party to join or
support a caretaker or technocratic government.
"I suspect on Monday it will be very difficult to have a
definitive opinion on what could be the future government in
Italy and the appetite for further reform," said Franck Dixmier,
global head of fixed income at AllianzGI, adding that the fund
was "short" Italian bonds and had no exposure to Austria.
"The 'no' is clearly embedded in the current spread, but on
top of the 'no' what will be important is the outlook provided
in terms of the appetite for new general elections."
Analysts said firm demand at an Italian debt sale on Tuesday
showed that some investors were scrambling to cover their short
positions in futures markets, which are on a scale not seen
since the 2011-2012 euro debt crisis. reut.rs/2fLW0lO
Shorting, or selling a borrowed asset, is a technique used
to bet that the value of an asset will decline.
SAFE-HAVENS
Euro zone bond yields were mostly lower, with Germany Bund
yields down 5 bps at 0.28 percent, with some
investors preferring safe-haven bonds in Germany and the United
States ahead of the referendum.
In addition to the Italian vote, Austria on Sunday holds a
presidential election that could make Norbert Hofer of the
Freedom Party the first far-right head of state freely elected
in western Europe since World War Two.
Austria's 10-year yield was down 6 bps at 0.53 percent
, according to Tradeweb data. The gap between
Austria's and Germany's yields dropped to 25 bps, having been at
a near 10-month high of 33 bps last week.
French 10-year bond yields were down 8 bps at
0.72 percent and posted their biggest one-week fall in 11 weeks.
Data showing U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose 178,000 last month,
broadly in line with market expectations, also helped support
bond markets.
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)