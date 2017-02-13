* Italy's Renzi calls leadership contest
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Feb 13 A well-received bond sale helped
steady Italian yields after early rises on Monday, but the
recovery was limited by uncertainty as former prime minister
Matteo Renzi called a leadership contest for his governing
Democratic Party.
A rally in equity markets also helped improve sentiment
towards the euro zone's lower-rated or riskier bond markets,
weakening demand for benchmark German bonds.
Italy sold 8.5 billion euros worth of government bonds, at
the top end of the planned issue range.
"The auction was well-received, so that could help reinforce
the positive tone towards peripheral markets," said Richard
McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. "But there are
still many political risks building up."
Heightened political uncertainty in the euro area has been a
major driver of bond yields so far this year, with investors
rattled by a strong showing for far-right, eurosceptic
candidate Marine Le Pen before the two rounds of France's
presidential election in April and May.
Dutch voters go to the polls in March, while Germany holds
elections in September.
Italy was in focus on Monday after Renzi said he wanted to
hold a leadership contest before any national vote, opening the
way for a showdown with his many critics in the group.
Renzi stepped down as prime minister in December after
losing a referendum on constitutional reform and wants early
elections held this year in an effort to regain power.
However, his drive for a national ballot has been slowed by
calls from within the faction-riddled Democratic Party (PD) for
him to step aside as party secretary, a post he has held since
December 2013.
"The problem in Italy is that there is bit of chaos in that
the Democratic Party itself doesn't have a united view on
whether it wants snap elections," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel
Lenz.
Italy's 10-year bond yield was down 4 basis points at 2.22
percent, having opened the day higher.
The gap to German equivalents remained close to last week's
three-year highs.
Yields on other low-rated euro zone bonds in Spain and
Portugal fell 4 and 10 basis points to 1.66 percent
and 4.04 percent, respectively.
As risk sentiment in global markets in general improved on
renewed expectations for U.S. fiscal spending, safe-haven German
Bund yields rose 1 bps to 0.34 percent -- edging
away from 2 1/2-week lows hit last week.
Greek bond yields also nudged back up as optimism
dwindled that the International Monetary Fund and Greece's euro
zone lenders had narrowed some of their differences over a
bailout package.
Germany on Monday backed Greece to stay in the euro zone and
Brussels dispatched a senior official to Athens to persuade
reluctant Greeks to take on further reforms to salvage its
bailout accord.
In Athens, Yannis Stournaras, Greece's central bank chief,
said a swift agreement with international lenders was crucial to
keeping the Greek economy on the mend and that down the road "it
may be too late".
