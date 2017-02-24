LONDON Feb 24 Germany's two-year government
bond yield extended recent declines on Friday and again reached
record lows.
The European Central Bank's bond-buying programme and
upcoming regulatory changes have helped push short-dated German
yields down, a trend exacerbated by investor concern over
France's presidential race.
The two-year German Schatz yield fell as low as minus 0.931
percent in early Friday trade as an overnight
decline in U.S. Treasury yields spilled over into German bond
markets. It is on track to end the week 12 basis points lower --
more than in any single week since July 2012.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Larry King)