LONDON, April 13 Some of the best-rated euro
zone government bonds saw their yields plummet to multi-month
lows on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said on
Wednesday he would prefer to see interest rates kept lower in
the world's richest country.
German, Dutch and Finnish government bond yields all
followed a sharp move downwards in U.S. Treasury yields
overnight and hit their lowest levels since at least the start
of the year.
U.S. Treasury yields turned lower along with the dollar and
stocks on Wednesday after Trump said the dollar is getting too
strong and that he would prefer the Federal Reserve keep
interest rates low.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield hit its lowest level
since early January at 0.181 pct, down 2 basis
points on day.
Dutch 10-year govt bond yields hit a five-month low of 0.277
pct, down 2 basis points on the day, and the
Finnish equivalent dropped below 0.30 percent for
the first time since November 9.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)