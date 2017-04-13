LONDON, April 13 Some of the best-rated euro zone government bonds saw their yields plummet to multi-month lows on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would prefer to see interest rates kept lower in the world's richest country.

German, Dutch and Finnish government bond yields all followed a sharp move downwards in U.S. Treasury yields overnight and hit their lowest levels since at least the start of the year.

U.S. Treasury yields turned lower along with the dollar and stocks on Wednesday after Trump said the dollar is getting too strong and that he would prefer the Federal Reserve keep interest rates low.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield hit its lowest level since early January at 0.181 pct, down 2 basis points on day.

Dutch 10-year govt bond yields hit a five-month low of 0.277 pct, down 2 basis points on the day, and the Finnish equivalent dropped below 0.30 percent for the first time since November 9. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)