(Updates prices)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, April 18 The premium investors demand
for holding French government bonds over German peers tightened
to a one-week low on Tuesday after a poll gave centrist
independent Emmanuel Macron the lead ahead of the first round of
France's presidential election.
Also highlighting the market impact of political risk in
Europe, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday called
for an early election in June - pushing British gilt yields
lower and adding to downward pressure on safe-haven Bund yields.
But for euro zone bond markets, the main focus remained
Sunday's vote in France, with shifts in expectations making for
a volatile trading mood.
"Every poll that is coming out now is being scrutinised
closely," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk. "Markets
remain very nervous ahead of Sunday."
An Ifop-Fiducial poll on Tuesday showed Macron taking 23
percent of the first round vote, with far-right anti-euro
candidate Marine Le Pen on 22.5 percent. Conservative Francois
Fillon and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon were both on
19.5 percent.
A surge in support for Melenchon in recent weeks has
unnerved markets.
France's 10-year government bond yield reversed early rises
to trade flat on the day at 0.90 percent.
The gap over German peers tightened briefly to around 70
basis points, its lowest in about a week and down from six-week
highs hit last week around 78 bps.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was marginally lower
at 0.175 percent, trading in line with most other
higher-rated euro zone government bonds.
COUNTDOWN
Opinion polls indicate the election in the euro zone's
second biggest economy will come down to a May 7 run-off between
Macron and Le Pen, head of the anti-European Union and
anti-immigrant National Front.
But the race has tightened and the margin of error in some
recent polls shows any two of the four top candidates could
qualify.
That uncertainty means any recovery in French bonds could be
short-lived.
"(Euro zone bond) investors are going to be very careful
this week and clearly the only thing that's going to be on their
minds is what happens in France," said Chris Scicluna, head of
economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.
"Macron will win if he can get through to the second round
but the question is whether he will actually get there."
France's presidential race, one of the most unpredictable in
decades, is viewed as a key risk event for markets wrongfooted
last year by the Brexit vote and the election of U.S. President
Donald Trump.
The jitters are also reflected in currency markets, where
the cost of hedging against volatility in the euro over the next
month against both the dollar and yen on Monday jumped to the
highest levels since Britain voted to leave the EU last June
.
Liquidity in general across euro zone bond markets was thin
as traders returned from the Easter break and reacted to the
recent French poll results.
