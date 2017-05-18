LONDON May 18 Germany's benchmark 10-year
government bond yield dipped to a two-week low in early Thursday
trade as political turmoil in the United States cemented demand
for safe-haven assets.
The Bund yield fell to a low of 0.37 percent,
extending falls seen in the previous session.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department, in the face of
rising pressure from Capitol Hill, named former FBI chief Robert
Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian
interference in the 2016 U.S. election and possible collusion
between President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)