LONDON May 18 Government bond yields in the
euro zone and the U.S. tumbled on Thursday following a Reuters
report that U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign was in
contact with Russian officials ahead of the 2016 presidential
election.
According to current and former U.S. officials, the Trump
campaign were in contact with Russian officials and others with
Kremlin ties in at least 18 calls and emails during the last
seven months of the presidential race.
Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield extended
its falls after the report, tumbling 6 basis points to a
two-week low at 0.32 percent.
Other euro zone bond yields were also 2-6 bps lower, while
U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest level in almost a
month at 2.202 percent.
