By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, May 18 Government bond yields in the
euro zone fell to multi-month lows on Thursday as uncertainty
over U.S. President Donald Trump's future boosted demand for
safe-haven bonds.
Reports that Trump may have had tried to interfere with a
federal investigation and that he discussed sensitive security
information with Russia have rattled markets in recent days, and
a report on Thursday that his aides had numerous undisclosed
contacts with Russian officials kept tensions highs.
The allegations surrounding Trump have thrown doubt over the
future of the pro-growth policies he has promised and also
raised the possibility that he may have to leave the White House
prematurely.
"To some extent, people were pinning their hopes on a global
reflation trade getting a boost from fiscal stimulus in the
States," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa
Capital Markets.
"The more Trump gets bogged down in the impeachment debate
and the issues surrounding that, it reduces the likelihood that
you get anything meaningful in terms of fiscal stimulus --
that's the key factor here."
Jittery investors opted for the safety of fixed income,
sending the yield on Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond
down as much as 6 basis points to a two-week low of 0.32 percent
, and U.S. equivalents down to their lowest level
in almost a month at 2.18 percent.
Even yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds fell as the
political turmoil in Washington clouded the outlook for global
growth and inflation.
"U.S. politics is still the main in show in town," said
Rabobank fixed income strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
Portuguese yields fell to their lowest since
October, French and Irish yields
were the lowest since January, Spanish yields were
the lowest in almost four months, and Italian
yields were the lowest in over two months.
As investors scaled back expectations for a rise in U.S.
interest rates next month, they also had a rethink about
potential rate rises from the European Central Bank next year.
Money markets price in around a 45 percent chance of an ECB
rate hike in early 2018, down from more than 50 percent earlier
this week.
European Central Bank policymakers are preparing to dial
back their extraordinary stimulus measures if the economy
continues to improve, but that course of action is not yet
certain, comments by three ECB rate setters and accounts of the
latest meeting showed on Thursday.
