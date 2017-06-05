* Key risk event week for markets; ECB meets Thursday
* ECB expected to take more benign view of economy
* German Bund yields hover near 1-month lows
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, June 5 German benchmark government bond
yields hovered near one-month lows on Monday, with bond
investors confident that the European Central Bank will this
week only take baby steps towards unwinding its extraordinary
stimulus.
The ECB, which meets on Thursday, is set to take a more
benign view of the economy and will even discuss dropping some
of its pledges to ramp up stimulus if needed, sources with
direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters last week.
An improving economy and some fading of euro zone political
risks following French presidential elections in April and May
have boosted speculation about a scaling back or "tapering" of
the ECB's massive asset-purchase scheme in coming months.
But with the ECB expected to strike a cautious tone because
of doubts around inflation, bond investors seem largely
unruffled.
Data last week showed inflation in the euro area slowed to
1.4 percent year-on-year in May, from 1.9 percent in April. The
ECB targets inflation of just below 2 percent.
"The data, especially the inflation numbers, have not been
strong enough to suggest a hawkish tone from the ECB this week,"
said Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit
Agricole. "They are likely to leave things as balanced as
possible."
Germany's benchmark 10-year bond or Bund yield was trading
just 1.5 basis points higher on Monday at 0.29 percent
and within sight of one-month lows hit last week,
while short-dated bond yields remain deep in negative territory
.
Money market pricing also suggests investors are not
anticipating a rate hike within the next year.
"The (ECB Governing)Council sounds confident enough to
upgrade the balance of risks to growth, but the conviction in
inflation is not there yet," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a
note.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data on Friday has also
cemented a view that while the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to
raise rates when it meets next week it is likely to be cautious
about further rate increases.
In the U.S., long-dated Treasury yields fell to nearly
seven-month lows, and short-dated yields touched their lowest in
more than two weeks after Friday's jobs report.
Analysts said safe-haven bond markets could draw support
from uncertainty surrounding Thursday's general election in
Britain, where seven people were killed in a militant attack in
London at the weekend.
Polls show the election is much tighter than previously
predicted. A close election could throw Britain into political
deadlock just days before formal Brexit talks with the European
Union are due to begin on June 19.
Across the euro zone, 10-year bond yields outside Germany
were 1-2 basis points higher on the day with trading subdued by
a public holiday in a large swathe of the bloc.
