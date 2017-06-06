* Benchmark Bund yields near six-week low
* French equivalents lowest since early January
* Qatar rift, Comey testimony sows geopolitical fears
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
By John Geddie
LONDON, June 6 Euro zone government bond yields
hit multi-week lows on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions from the
Middle East to the United States eroded the outlook for
inflation.
A fall in French 10-year yields to their lowest since early
January stood out as it came after a vote for
lawmakers representing French who live abroad that was another
indication that President Emmanuel Macron's party is set to win
a majority in the parliamentary election this month.
Europe's benchmark German Bund yields fell to their lowest
level in nearly six weeks at 0.262 percent, while
Spanish equivalents dropped 3 bps to 1.55 percent,
just above a four-month low of 1.50 percent.
"There is a general risk aversion theme going on," Mizuho's
head of euro rates strategy Peter Chatwell said.
Oil prices have shed around 8 percent over the last 10 days
and were holding below $50 a barrel on Tuesday on concerns as a
political rift between Qatar and several Arab states threatens
to undermine efforts by OPEC to tighten the market.
That collapse has conspired to erode inflation expectations
in the euro zone. The five-year, five-year forward rate - a key
measure of inflation in the bloc - has slid more than 20 bps
since the start of the year.
At below 1.6 percent, it remains well below the ECB's near 2
percent inflation target.
That is partly why investors are anticipating the ECB to
strike a cautious tone at its policy meeting on Thursday, even
though it is set to take a more benign view of the economy and
potentially close the door to further stimulus.
Adding to the political tension, former FBI director James
Comey is due to make a testimony before U.S. congress on
Thursday. He might talk about his conversations with U.S.
President Donald Trump about an investigation into former
National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, who was fired for failing
to disclose conversations with Russian officials.
Investors see this as a distraction for Trump who they are
banking on to reflate the global economy with ambitious spending
plans.
GREEK RELIEF
There was some relief for Greek bonds after IMF chief
Christine Lagarde offered a compromise to Europe on debt relief
that should allow the release of aid next month and avoid the
potential for default.
The IMF believes Greece needs a debt haircut, which Germany
rejects. But Lagarde told German newspaper Handelsblatt it could
agree a deal whereby it stays on board in the bailout but not
pay out further aid until debt relief measures are clarified.
This could allow euro zone finance ministers to give the
go-ahead for their next payment to Greece at their meeting on
June 15, funds they need to repay some 7 billion euros of debt
maturing in July.
Yield moves, however, were minimal with two-
and 10-year benchmarks shedding around 3 basis
points.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)