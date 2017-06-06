* Benchmark Bund yields lowest in nearly six weeks
* French equivalents lowest since early January
* Qatar rift, Comey testimony top political fears
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
(Updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON, June 6 Euro zone government bond yields
hit multi-week lows on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions from the
Middle East to the United States pointed to slower price growth.
A diplomatic rift between Qatar and several Arab states
including Saudi Arabia has depressed oil prices as it could
undermine efforts by OPEC to tighten the market.
Combined with doubts about the U.S. economy and President
Donald Trump's ambitious spending plans, the oil slide is
clouding the outlook for price growth globally.
In turn, this weak outlook is keeping demand high for bonds,
even though the European Central Bank is expected on Thursday to
take a more benign view of the economy and potentially close the
door to further stimulus.
"There is a general risk aversion theme going on," said
Mizuho's head of euro rates strategy, Peter Chatwell.
"The evolution of data in the U.S. has also justified the
drop in global government bond yields, and is why investors in
Europe feel comfortable at these levels."
Britain's election on Thursday, which some pollsters
indicate could result in a hung parliament, is also spreading a
cautious tone across markets in general.
German Bund yields fell to their lowest level in nearly six
weeks at 0.25 percent. French equivalents fell
below 0.70 percent for the first time since early
January, narrowing the gap over German yields to 39 basis points
- the tightest in almost a month.
An outperformance in French bonds came after polls suggested
that Emmanuel Macron's party is set to win the biggest
parliamentary majority for a French president since Charles de
Gaulle's 1968 landslide.
Still, the fall in yields was widespread across euro zone
markets. Spanish 10-year yields dropped as much as 5 bps to 1.52
percent, just above four-month lows, while Irish
yields hit five-month lows at 0.73 percent.
Oil prices have shed around 8 percent over the last 10 days
- a slide that has further eroded long-term inflation
expectations in the euro zone.
The five-year, five-year forward rate has slid more than 20
bps since the start of the year to below 1.6 percent - well
short of the ECB's near-2-percent inflation target.
Adding to the political tension, former FBI director James
Comey is due to testify before the U.S. Congress on Thursday. He
may discuss his conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump
about an investigation into former National Security Advisor
Mike Flynn, who was fired for failing to disclose conversations
with Russian officials.
Investors see this as a distraction for Trump, who they are
banking on to reflate the stuttering U.S. economy with ambitious
spending plans.
In the U.S., long-dated U.S. Treasury yields
fell to their lowest levels since November.
