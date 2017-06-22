* Inflation gauge nears 1.50 pct for first time this year
* Italian, Spanish 10-year yields close to multi-month lows
* Investors worry ECB will struggle to meet inflation target
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, June 22 Many euro zone government bond
yields were close to multi-month lows on Thursday as falling oil
prices added to concerns about inflation and whether the
European Central Bank would be able to tighten policy any time
soon.
Triggered by Wednesday's sharp fall in oil prices, a
key gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations closed
in on 1.50 percent for the first time this year, well off its
February peak of 1.80 percent.
This raises further doubts about the ECB's ability to meet
its inflation target of just below 2 percent, analysts said.
"It's not good news for the ECB and it maybe reinforces
expectations that Draghi can't get inflation back on target, a
problem in the U.S. as well at the moment," said ING strategist
Martin van Vliet.
"At the end of the day, if inflation is not reviving, the
ECB needs to keep a loose policy stance, which helps the
periphery in particular."
Lower-rated southern European government bonds are seen as
the biggest beneficiaries of the ECB's bond buying scheme.
Italian and Spanish 10-year borrowing costs were both down 2
basis points on Thursday, both close to multi-month lows.
These bonds have also benefited from a reduction of
political risk in Italy, after the possibility of a snap
election faded and anti-establishment party 5-Star Movement
suffered a beating in local votes.
But many higher-rated euro zone government bond yields are
not far off recent lows either. Germany's 10-year yield
, the benchmark for the region, shed a basis point
on Thursday to trade at 0.25 percent, not far from a one-month
low of 0.225 percent hit last week.
French and Belgian 10-year borrowing costs are also close to
their lowest levels of 2017.
"Central bankers would have thought that after a year
weakeness in oil would have been washed away but you can see in
the market that market-based inflation expectations move closely
with oil prices, for instance the five-year, five-year forward
in Europe," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at
Daiwa Capital Markets.
Oil turned lower on Thursday after posting gains earlier in
the session as traders looked ready to test new lows for crude
prices with worries persisting over a global glut.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Alison
Williams)