By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, June 26 Italian government bond yields
fell on Monday after Rome received the go-ahead to wind up two
failed lenders, shoring up its ailing banking system which is
seen as a drag on growth.
The European Commission ended months of speculation over
whether Italy would be able to bypass regulations preventing
state bailouts of banks by granting approval for the deal.
On Sunday, Italy began winding up two failed regional banks
in a deal that could cost the state up to 17 billion euros ($19
billion). The rescue will see the lenders' good assets go to
Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo.
The Italian banking system is choked by a high level of bad
loans and the prospect of some relief was enough for investors
to buy up Italian bonds despite the additional borrowing such a
rescue entails.
"Negative consequences for the Italian state will be offset
by the positive consequences for Italian government bonds in
terms of reducing the already high uncertainty surrounding this
issue," BBVA strategist Jaime Costero Denche said.
Indeed, after an initial spike in early trade, Italian
government bonds were among the best performers on the day by
noon.
The yield on 10-year Italian debt dropped as
much as 4 basis points to 1.87 percent, before edging back up to
1.90 percent as European trading drew to a close.
Most other euro zone government yields were flat on the day.
"There is the danger that other banks need state support,
but I think there's more clarity now that there is a solution
for the banking sector," ING strategist Martin van Vliet said.
Italy's bond yield spread over Germany see-sawed from 168
bps in early trade to 164 bps by midday.
BBVA strategists believe that if the entire 17 billion euros
is used, it would add about 1 percentage point to the country's
debt as a percentage of its economic output. Italy's debt-to-GDP
ratio is among the highest in the world at 132.6 percent at the
end of 2016, according to EU data.
Italy's economy minister said on Monday he did not expect
other banks to need state aid.
Also on Monday, Greece's 10-year borrowing costs dropped to
their lowest since 2009 after Moody's upgraded its credit rating
on Friday, with yields approaching levels at which Athens might
consider returning to the bond market.
