* ECB's Mario Draghi, Fed's Janet Yellen scheduled to speak
* BOE presents financial stability report
* Bund yields hold near Monday's almost 2-week lows
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, June 27 Germany's benchmark 10-year
government bond yield held near its lowest level in almost two
weeks on Tuesday, as a slew of central bank policy makers lined
up to give their latest thoughts on the economy and monetary
policy outlook.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is scheduled to
speak at a gathering on central banking in Portugal, while Bank
of England chief Mark Carney is expected to speak at a news
conference following the release of the bank's financial
stability report later this session.
Janet Yellen, the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks
in London later in the day. Other Fed officials are also on the
calendar.
While the outlook for economic growth has brightened this
year, subdued inflation in most major economies has cast doubts
over the scale and scope for tighter monetary policies.
A recent fall in oil prices has also weighed on market
inflation expectations.
Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell to seven-month lows on
Monday after weak U.S. durable goods orders raised concerns
about tepid growth and slowing inflation.
That triggered a further flattening of yield curves, with
the gap between and five and 30-year bond yields at its tightest
level since 2007.
The yield curve in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy
and its benchmark issuer, is close to its flattest in seven
months.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield was virtually flat on Tuesday
at around 0.25 percent and within sight of almost
two-week lows hit the previous session.
Most other bond yields across the single-currency bloc were
also little changed on the day.
With inflation in the single-currency bloc still low,
analysts expect the European Central Bank to maintain its
ultra-loose monetary policy stance for some time, pinning down
bond yields.
"The European economy is doing well and inflation is low, so
it looks like a perfect world for a central bank," said DZ Bank
strategist Daniel Lenz.
"But the ECB is caught between those economies that are weak
and still need monetary stimulus and those that are healthy and
are saying rates are too low."
There was some focus on debt sales in the region. Germany is
slated to sell 4 billion euros worth of two-year government
debt, while Italy is scheduled to auction inflation-linked
bonds.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)