Travelers Co's William Heyman elected as FINRA chairman
June 29 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on Thursday named William Heyman, chief investment officer of Travelers Company Inc, as its chairman, effective July 18.
LONDON, June 28 Euro zone bond yields rose sharply for a second straight day on Wednesday on expectations the European Central Bank will announce a reduction of stimulus as soon as September.
Yields rose sharply after ECB President Mario Draghi on Tuesday opened the door to tweaks in the bank's aggressive stimulus policy, with short-dated German yields hitting a one-year high.
Germany's benchmark 10-year yield, which struck a one-month high on Tuesday, rose a further 5 basis points when markets opened on Wednesday, to just shy of 0.40 percent.
All other euro zone equivalents rose between 4 and 7 basis points, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Helen Reid)
* H1 REVENUE EUR 36.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.7 MILLION YEAR AGO