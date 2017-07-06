FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
German government bond yields hit highest levels since January 2016
July 6, 2017

German government bond yields hit highest levels since January 2016

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Most German government bond yields rose to their highest levels since January 2016 on Thursday as selling resumed in world bond markets that have been unnerved by signs major central banks may be moving closer to tighter monetary policies.

The benchmark 10-year German Bund yield rose 7 basis points to a high of 0.54 percent.

Five and 30-year bond yields in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, also hit their highest levels since January 2016. Five-year yields rose 5 bps to minus 0.18 percent , while 30-year yields rose a similar amount to 1.34 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

