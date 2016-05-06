* Share of long-dated bond sales hits euro era high
* 50-, 100-year debt offers insurance against
'Japanification'
* But some call it a high risk strategy
By John Geddie
LONDON, May 6 A surge in sales of long-dated
bonds in the euro zone this year shows how worried some money
managers are that the bloc is sinking towards a Japan-style
decade of deflation.
As euro area governments seek to lock in historically low
borrowing costs, the share of bonds sold in 2016 with maturities
of 12 years and above is the highest it has been since the bloc
was formed. Eyecatching 50-year and 100-year issues have been in
demand.
The natural home for this debt is pension funds and
insurance companies seeking to match their long-term liabilities
and lock in positive returns in a world where $10 trillion of
sovereign debt now trades with yields below zero.
But these investors, who tend to hold bonds to maturity and
harvest the annual interest payments, have been joined by a
group of asset managers looking for outsized capital gains in
case the European Central Bank fails to lift inflation and
yields fall further.
"It helps me sleep well at night," said Brian Tomlinson, a
senior portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors, who
recently bought 50-year bonds from France and Belgium.
"It protects the portfolio if Europe enters a prolonged
deflationary environment like Japan has experienced."
Two hundred investors placed 8 billion euros of orders for a
50-year bond from Belgium last week, while nearly 7 billion
euros was pledged for France's 50-year bond earlier in April.
With each country issuing only 3 billion euros of the bonds,
many potential investors would have been left disappointed.
This high demand is even more remarkable given the modest
returns on offer. The fixed interest, or coupon, on France's
bonds was 1.75 percent, shy of the ECB's near 2 percent target
inflation rate, meaning investors in this bond could lose money
in real terms over its life.
But the low coupon on these bonds can be a bonus for the
investors looking to hedge the possibility of a dive lower in
yields.
The lower coupon increases the "duration" of the bond, or
its sensitivity to changes in underlying rates, meaning it will
outperform in a portfolio if there is an economic shock or
deflationary spiral that pushes yields sharply lower.
Consumer prices in the euro zone fell by an annualised 0.2
percent in April, and inflation has been hovering near zero for
the best part of two years even though the ECB has injected
trillions into the economy via monetary easing.
"As long as we stay in this muddle-through scenario the
coupon on a 50-year bond is very valuable and you have a
protection against tail risks," said Gerard Moerman, head of
rates and money markets at Aegon Asset Management.
Moerman also recently bought 50-year bonds from France and
Belgium, and said he would be "interested in opportunities" to
invest in 100-year debt.
ULTRA-LONG
For the same reason, Allianz's Tomlinson says he is also
buying Britain's ultra-long bonds to insure against the prospect
of the UK voting to leave the European Union in a referendum
next month, which some say would weigh on its economy.
A major 'tail risk' for the euro zone is that it follows
Japan into a lost decade of falling consumer prices and low
growth. Long-term inflation gauges for the euro zone, which have
tended to move in line with the U.S. counterparts, have recently
diverged for the first time in two years.
Yet holding ultra-long bonds as insurance is a high-risk
strategy. For the same reason bonds with a higher duration
outperform if rates fall, they can also be a burden if inflation
trumps expectations and rates start to rise.
Ben May, lead euro zone economist at Oxford Economics,
argues the bloc is on the cusp of exiting this period of low
inflation. He believes consumer prices will pick up sharply
later this year which will be enough for the ECB to justify no
further monetary easing.
"If you want protect against a very negative outcome then
long duration would be the way to go, but for us the risk/reward
seems like it would be tilted unfavourably," said Chris Chapman,
fixed income portfolio manager from Manulife Asset Management.