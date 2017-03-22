LONDON, March 22 A key market measure of
long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone fell on
Wednesday to its lowest level in almost four months, as
investors began to doubt the promises of pro-growth stimulus
measures from the United States.
President Donald Trump is trying to rally support behind a
healthcare bill, and failure to do so could signal trouble for
promised tax cuts and relaxed regulation that investors reckon
will support growth and inflation globally.
The five-year, five-year breakeven forward rate, a market
measure of the euro zone's long-term inflation expectations
tracked by the European Central Bank, fell to 1.64 percent
, the lowest since the end of November.
