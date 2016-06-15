LONDON, June 15 The premium Ireland pays to borrow over euro zone benchmark Germany hit its highest level in nearly a year on Tuesday as investors fretted about the economic impact on Dublin of a potential British exit from the EU.

The gap between Irish and German 10-year bond yields widened to 0.88 percent, the highest since July 2015, according to Tradeweb.

"Ireland in the last few days has been the clear underperformer as markets penalise the country's strong trade links with the UK," ING rates strategist Martin van Vliet said.

Britain holds a referendum on its European Union membership on June 23, with a number of recent polls showing a significant lead for the "Leave" camp. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)