* Ireland's borrowing premium highest in a year
* Investors punish Dublin for close UK trade links
* Worries over June 23 vote push investors into safer bets
By John Geddie
LONDON, June 15 The premium Ireland would pay to
borrow compared with euro zone benchmark Germany hit its highest
level in nearly a year on Tuesday as investors fretted about the
economic impact on Dublin of a potential British exit from the
European Union.
The gap between Irish and German 10-year
bond yields widened to 88 basis points in early
trade, the highest since July 2015, according to Tradeweb.
Britain holds a referendum on its EU membership on June 23,
with some recent polls showing a lead for the "leave" camp,
bookmakers slashing the odds on a Brexit, and the nation's
biggest-selling newspaper urging readers to quit the bloc.
For Ireland, an economy still recovering from a banking
collapse in 2008-2009 and whose nearest and largest trading
partner is Britain, a vote to leave could have far-reaching
consequences.
"Ireland in the last few days has been the clear
underperformer as markets penalise the country's strong trade
links with the UK," ING rates strategist Martin van Vliet said.
Aside from the economic impact of Brexit, peace in
British-ruled Northern Ireland, security of energy supplies and
freedom of movement for the large numbers of Irish citizens
working in Britain might also fall into doubt.
The gap or spread between Irish and German bond yields,
which serve as a measure of their likely borrowing costs, has
risen 23 bps this week alone. That is more than for any other
euro zone country bar junk-rated Portugal and Greece, which have
been shunned as investors take cover in safer assets.
Cantor Fitzgerald, one of Ireland's main bond dealers, said
the Irish spread to Germany could widen a further 20 bps in the
event of Brexit.
Investors have become so concerned Britons will vote to
leave that 10-year German yields turned negative on Tuesday,
while Berlin on Wednesday sold 10-year debt at a record low
average yield of 0.01 percent at auction.
In Ireland, banks are preparing for any potential disruption
and volatility in financial markets from a Brexit vote, the
deputy governor of its central bank said on Tuesday.
Ratings agencies have also warned that Brexit could lead to
downgrades for euro zone economies including Ireland, a
potential setback for the bloc's fastest growing economy.
In terms of exports to other EU countries, Ireland is most
dependent on Britain, selling goods and services worth nearly 12
percent of its GDP there. It also has one of the biggest
exposures to the UK in terms of foreign direct investment,
according to data published by ratings firm DBRS on Wednesday.
Research by Davy Stockbrokers shows that a 1 percent
decrease in UK economic output has led in the past to a 0.3
percent drop in Ireland.
"Ireland is the most exposed euro zone country to any
economic fallout from a Brexit," Jack Allen, European Economist
at Capital Economics said in a note this week.
Ireland's benchmark ISEQ equity index has shed 10
percent this year, roughly in line with falls on the
pan-European STOXX 600 index.
