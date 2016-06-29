LONDON, June 29 Ireland's 10-year government bond yield fell to a record low on Wednesday, dragged down by falls in top-rated euro zone bond yields in the wake of last week's Brexit vote.

The European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme and expectations for further monetary stimulus have buffered euro zone bond markets following the British vote to leave the European Union.

Analysts say the sharp fall in German bond yields deeper into negative territory is also driving investors into other European bond markets in a search for yield.

Confidence that Ireland's economy can weather the fallout from neighbouring Britain's exit from the European Union is also supporting Irish bonds, they said.

The yield on Ireland's 10-year bond yield fell to 0.613 percent, its lowest level ever, according to Reuters data.

"While Brexit will have some impact on Ireland we don't think it will push Ireland's economy into a recession," said Conall Mac Coille, chief economist at Davy Research. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)