LONDON Dec 6 Italian government bond yields
pulled back from 3-week lows on Tuesday after an Italian
minister said a new election could be held as soon as February.
Angelino Alfano, interior minister in Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi's outgoing government, spoke after talking with Renzi.
The yield on Italy's 10-year government bond yield pulled
back from three-week lows of around 1.888 percent
after the comments.
However, it remained 5 basis points lower on the day at 1.97
percent. Expectations of a dovish tone from the European Central
Bank at a meeting on Thursday have helped Italian bonds recover
from a sell-off following Sunday's referendum.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)