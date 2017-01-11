LONDON Jan 11 Italy's bond yields fell, while
the euro and Italian stocks rose on Wednesday, after a key court
rejected a bid by Italy's biggest labour union to hold a
referendum on recent rule changes that made it easier to fire
workers.
The 2015 "Jobs Act" that the Constitutional Court backed was
a flagship project in former premier Matteo Renzi's attempts to
breathe life into the euro zone's most chronically stagnant
economy.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell 6 basis points to
1.86 percent after the ruling, its lowest level in
a week. It was trading at around 1.89 percent just before the
announcement.
The euro rose around 10 ticks versus the dollar, still down
0.45 percent on the day at $1.0504, while Italy's FTSE
MIB stock index hit a day's high to stand 0.4 percent
higher on day.
The court accepted the CGIL union's proposals for two other
referendums, however - on the use of vouchers to pay workers who
have no contract, and on contracting companies' obligations to
workers.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Marc Jones)