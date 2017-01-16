LONDON Jan 16 Italian borrowing costs rose in
early trade on Monday after DBRS cut Italy's credit rating on
concerns about the country's ability to pass reforms, weakness
in the banking sector and a frail economy.
DBRS cut Italy's sovereign credit rating to BBB (high) from
A (low) after market close on Friday in a move that will mean
Italy's banks must pay more to borrow money from the European
Central Bank when they use the country's bonds as collateral.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 3 basis points to
1.93 percent, while shorter-dated bonds were about
2 bps higher on the day. Most other euro zone bond yields fell
in early trade, although Portuguese and Spanish
yields rose in step with Italian peers.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans)