LONDON Nov 2 Italian government bond yields
fell sharply on Wednesday on speculation that Rome could delay
its constitutional referendum scheduled for December 4.
Analysts cited a radio interview in which Interior Minister
Angelino Alfano told RTL 102.5 on Wednesday he would be in
favour of postponing the constitutional referendum if the
opposition asked for a delay.
Alfano said the government has no plans to postpone the
referendum at present but its position may change if the
opposition asked for the vote to be delayed. Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi has so far dismissed the idea of postponement of
the vote.
Italy 10-year bond yields fell 8 basis points to 1.60
percent while Spanish yields fell 10 basis points
to 1.20 percent, the biggest fallers in a broad euro zone bond
rally on Wednesday.
"Italy does appear to be leading the positive move in
peripheral bond markets, which coincides with the comments from
Alfano suggesting that the referendum should be delayed," said
Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.
