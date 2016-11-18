LONDON Nov 18 Italian borrowing costs were set
for their biggest two-week rise since the 2012 euro zone debt
crisis on Friday, bearing the brunt of a sell-off that has
gripped global bond markets.
The country's 10-year bond yield was up 7 basis points on
Friday to 2.10 percent, racking up 42 basis points
of rises over the last fortnight, its biggest surge since May
2012.
All other euro zone debt yields rose on Friday, led by a
spike in U.S. Treasury yields after strong U.S. data boosted
inflation expectations as the market continues its attempts to
price in the pace of consumer price growth under the
administration of President-elect Donald Trump.
U.S. 10-year yields hit their highest since December 2015,
up 6 bps on the day at 2.34 percent, while German
equivalents rose 5 bps to 0.33 percent.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)