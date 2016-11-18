* Italy's 10-year yields now twice as high as August trough
* U.S. yields set for biggest two-week rise in 15yrs
* U.S. inflation expectations drive bond market rout
* Italy bears the brunt as referendum looms
By John Geddie
LONDON, Nov 18 Italy's borrowing costs were set
to climb for the fourth straight week on Friday, as the country
bears the brunt of a sell-off that has gripped global bond
markets.
At one point the 10-year Italian government bond yield, an
indication of the rate at which it can raise money in markets,
was set for its biggest two-week rise since the 2012 euro zone
debt crisis.
As the session wore on, some buying interest saw the yield
settle back down to 2.02 percent, slightly down on the day,
although it was only a couple of basis points away from notching
up its worst period in years.
Having hit a trough of 1.05 percent in mid-August, Italy's
government borrowing costs are now almost double that, in the
wake of Donald Trump's unexpected victory in the U.S.
presidential election, and ahead of an Italian referendum that
could put Prime Minister Matteo Renzi out of a job.
"Italian yields seem to reach a ceiling at the 2.1 percent
mark, but the upcoming referendum has people worried not just
about Italy but what it means for the whole of the euro zone,"
said ING rates strategist Benjamin Schroeder.
Most other euro zone debt yields rose on Friday, as the bout
of rising inflation expectations in the United States
reverberated across global markets. U.S. borrowing costs are set
for their biggest two-week rise in 15 years, while their premium
over German equivalents is at its highest since at least 1990.
But in the euro zone, Italy has been at the sharp end of the
rout as investors start to worry about the political
repercussions of the Dec. 4 referendum, which could further
destabilise a country battling a banking crisis and weak growth.
"The market is viewing this referendum as a watershed
between heaven and hell," Intesa Sanpaolo fixed income
strategist Sergio Capaldi said.
Prime Minister Renzi said on Thursday he would not take part
in efforts to form a temporary or technocratic government if he
loses the ballot on constitutional reform.
Opinion polls suggest Renzi will lose and he has said he
would then resign.
The uncertainty this would cause has dented faith in Italy's
ailing banks, many of which desperately need to clean up a
catalogue of bad loans. An index of Italian banking stocks hit
its lowest level in five weeks on Thursday.
The catalyst for the general rise in yields on Friday though
stemmed from strong U.S. data which further boosted expectations
for inflation expectations bolstered by the proposed spending
and tax plans of President-elect Donald Trump.
U.S. 10-year yields hit their highest since December 2015 at
2.34 percent, up 6 bps on the day.
Portugal's 10-year yield was up 8bps to 3.85 percent
, close to its highest since February, ahead of
some potential supply via auctions next week.
