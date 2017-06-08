LONDON, June 8 Italy's government bond yields
and banking stocks fell on Thursday after a report that Italian
banks are considering a joint rescue of two ailing Veneto-based
lenders.
Italian banks are considering assisting in a rescue of
Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca by pumping 1.2 billion
euros ($1.4 billion) of private capital into the two regional
banks, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Italy's benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell 1 basis
point to 2.28 percent, the day's low.
That helped narrow the gap over benchmark 10-year German
Bund yields to around 200 basis points after the
spread moved to its widest in more than a month on Wednesday.
In contrast to the positive tone in Italian bond markets,
the country's banking stocks dipped 0.2 percent
while broader euro zone bank shares gained 0.6 percent.
