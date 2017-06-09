LONDON, June 9 Italian government bond yields
fell on Friday after the head of the country's ruling Democratic
Party, Matteo Renzi, said he was pessimistic over the chances of
reaching a new cross-party pact on a reform of the electoral
law.
His comments came a day after a deal between Italy's top
four parties unravelled in parliament, sparking a scaling back
of expectations for early elections in the euro zone's third
biggest economy.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell as much as 5
basis points to 2.097 percent, its lowest level in
almost two weeks. That followed a slide of around 12 basis
points on Thursday.
