(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
* Italian/German yield gap 34 bps tighter in past week
* Sharpest narrowing in spread since mid-2013
* Easing concern about political risks boost sentiment
* Italy bond returns turn positive for first time in 2017
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, June 14 Fading fears of early elections,
a blow to populist parties in local polls and confidence that
ECB stimulus will remain in place for some time have driven the
most dramatic gains in Italian bonds in four years.
The premium investors demand for holding 10-year Italian
government debt over top-rated German Bunds
has narrowed 34 basis points in the past week to
around 169 bps, reflecting a similar slide in Italian yields.
Just a week ago, the spread was above 200 bps -- its widest
in seven weeks. The move has turned 2017 bond returns in the
euro zone's third biggest economy positive for the first time.
The gap between Italian and German bond yields is seen as a
gauge of investor concern over political and other risks in the
euro zone. The focus of attention earlier this year was whether
a rise in populism could see the bloc break up.
No coincidence then that the sharpest tightening in spreads
since mid-2013 followed an easing of worries that Italy could
face early elections and reduced euro zone break-up risks after
the election of centrist Emmanuel Macron as French president.
A severe setback for Italy's eurosceptic 5-Star Movement in
local elections at the weekend was the latest signal that the
populist wave that worried investors looking ahead to 2017 was
losing steam.
"The reality is that the market got itself positioned with a
short view on Italy given the possibility of early elections in
the third quarter," said Iain Stealey, who manages JPMorgan
Asset Management's Global Bond Opportunities Fund.
"What you see now is a combination of that position
unwinding and the realisation that if we don't get an election
for a while, you get another 172 bps on top of German bonds and
a yield of close to 2 percent."
Such steep falls in euro zone yields are rare - the last
time was after Britain voted last June to leave the European
Union. The uncertainty that followed was seen encouraging
central banks to keep monetary policy loose, crushing yields.
The slide in Italian yields also follows signals from the
European Central Bank that it is no rush to take away monetary
stimulus that has helped weaker euro zone economies and signs of
progress in fixing a frail banking sector.
Italy is close to agreeing with the European Commission a
deal to rescue two ailing regional banks while limiting losses
for investors, the country's economy minister said on Tuesday.
(Graphics by Nigel Stephenson; editing by Alexander Smith)