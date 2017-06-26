LONDON, June 26 Italy's bond yield spread over
Germany widened on Monday after the European Commission approved
a deal under which two struggling Veneto banks will be wound up.
Italy began winding up two failed regional banks on Sunday
in a deal that could cost the state up to 17 billion euros ($19
billion) and will leave the lenders' good assets in the hands of
the nation's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo.
The yield on Italy's 10-year government debt rose 1.5 basis
points in early trade on Monday to come off recent lows, while
the yield spread over Germany widened 2 basis points to 168
basis points.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)