LONDON, June 21 Italy is not expecting a
prolonged fallout in bond markets if Britain decides to leave
the European Union in a vote on Thursday, the head of its debt
agency said on Tuesday.
The UK is the world's fifth biggest economy and a vote to
leave is seen as a risk for other countries on the continent,
especially in highly-indebted southern Europe where anti-EU
movements have also gained traction.
"We expect some volatility and some widening of spreads, and
possibly some increases of yield, but we don't believe it will
last for a very long time," Maria Cannata told investors at a
conference in London.
Cannata also said any vote to leave would not have any
impact on the country's upcoming auction plans
(Reporting by Marc Jones and John Geddie)