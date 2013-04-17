* Euro zone investors anticipate new money from Japan
* Flows unlikely to come soon; will be slow, gradual
* But they could be "decisive" in pushing yields lower
By Marius Zaharia and William James
LONDON, April 17 A forecast surge of Japanese
cash into euro zone government bonds may be months away but will
drive down already depressed borrowing costs across the bloc,
say asset managers positioning for its arrival.
Anticipation of the inflows is already pushing yields on
highly-rated euro zone bonds to record lows and increasing
demand for lower-rated Italy and Spain, giving the recession-hit
region some respite from a three-year-old debt crisis.
Yields are expected to fall even further once some of the
$1.4 trillion the Bank of Japan plans to inject into the world's
third largest economy over two years hits European shores.
But analysts caution against expecting the cash to land in
one fell swoop.
"There's going to be a slow and protracted flow, I don't
think the asset allocation decisions are going to be made in the
space of a month. It will be gradual, but ... it will be
decisive," said Zoeb Sachee, head of European government bond
trading at Citi.
The rationale for expecting inflows is simple.
To maximise returns for clients as already ultra-low yields
on domestic bonds fall even further, Japanese investors will be
forced to look overseas for higher-yielding assets denominated
in currencies other than the rapidly depreciating yen.
There has been little evidence of new money coming in, but
when it does it is expected primarily to target the
highest-rated and most liquid bonds U.S. Treasuries or - in
Europe - German and French bonds.
But these purchases will have a knock-on effect that will
drive yields down across the euro zone.
"One person buys the Bund but that means another person
sells the Bund to buy something more risky (and so on)," said
Sandra Holdsworth, investment manager at Kames Capital, who
manages some 400 million pounds ($611 million)of bonds.
This is already evident in recent falls to record lows in
yields on highly-rated euro zone debt that nonetheless offers a
higher return than German benchmarks.
"There's a high demand for anything that offers a higher
yield than a German bond and the statement of the Bank of Japan
has only made this more important," said Gerard Moerman, who
manages about 20 billion euros ($26 billion)as head of rates and
money markets for Aegon Asset Management.
"In that sense I expect over the remainder of the year
spreads to come in ... and we are positioned like that."
Moerman said he was underweight German debt, and overweight
Netherlands, Finland and Austria. Prospects of more liquidity
and the backstop provided by the European Central Bank's as yet
untested bond-buying programme pushed him towards the periphery,
where he holds Irish debt and short-dated Italian bonds.
Moerman previously tended to keep only tactical, short-term
positions in the periphery. Now he is more "constructive"
despite recognising they have weak economic fundamentals.
SLOW AND GRADUAL
Analysts say it could take several months at least until
demand from Japan increases. Institutional investors in Japan
have a reputation in the market for being conservative and
especially picky with their overseas investments.
"We know from what we've seen before that their natural
targets have been France, and when yields have risen they've got
back into Germany and at times they look at the (Italian)
market," said Carl Norrey, head of European rates securities at
JPMorgan.
Ten-year Japanese yields were last at 0.6
percent, less than half their German equivalent
and just a third of U.S. and French yields.
Commerzbank rate strategist Michael Leister expects Japanese
flows to tighten the spread between French and German 10-year
yields to pre-crisis levels of about 30 bps, from the current 54
bps. In 2011, the spread hit a high of almost 200 bps.
Analysts say French yields could fall below the 1.71 percent
record hit on April 8, just days after the BOJ announcement.
Holdsworth at Kames Capital said a rise in the dollar/yen
rate could accelerate Japanese flows, with the 100 yen per
dollar level the one to watch.
She did not expect that to happen any time soon, though,
with the yen now strengthening after failing to breach that
level last week. The dollar was last worth 98.22 yen,
having risen some 25 percent in the last six months.
Holdsworth also expects euro zone spreads to tighten,
although for now she keeps a "close to neutral" position on
peripheral debt as she maintains a cautious approach monitoring
economic data and budget deficits in Italy and Spain.
Not all investors are cautious, though. The Italian/German
10-year yield spread has narrowed by more than 50 bps in April
to 295 bps and the head of Italy's debt office, Maria Cannata,
estimates about 40 bps of that was due to the BOJ announcement.