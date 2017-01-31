* French, Italian Portuguese yields up over 35 bps in Jan
* Bund yields set for biggest monthly rise since Oct
* Inflation pick-up, ECB taper fears push yields up
* Political risks in France, Italy also in play
* Euro zone periphery bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
(Writes through)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Jan 31 Borrowing costs in France, Italy
and Portugal were poised on Tuesday to end January with their
biggest monthly rise since mid-2015, reflecting growing investor
unease about political risks as well as rising inflation and
stronger economic growth.
Expectations for big fiscal spending under U.S. President
Donald Trump have boosted inflation expectations globally,
pushing European and U.S. government bond yields higher.
Signs of accelerating euro zone inflation have given
investors an additional incentive to sell bonds, with
lower-rated debt hit especially hard as investors speculate that
an era of ultra-loose monetary policy is nearing an end.
Data on Tuesday showed inflation in the bloc jumped more
than expected to 1.8 percent year-on-year in January, reaching
the European Central Bank's medium-term target of below but
close to 2 percent.
With a high number anticipated after a string of strong
national data in recent days, bond markets steadied on Tuesday
from heavy selling on Monday.
Ten-year yields were down 1-3 basis points across the
region, but still set to end the month nursing heavy losses.
Portuguese and Italian 10-year yields
have risen 42-44 bps each this month, on track for
their biggest jump since mid-2015.
French 10-year yields were also set for their biggest
monthly rise since mid-2015, up around 35 bps, while German Bund
yields, down 1 bps at 0.43 percent on Tuesday,
were set for their biggest one-month rise since October 2016
with a rise of 23 bps.
"The backdrop is one of more political risk, domestic
inflation picking up and questions about how long will QE
(quantitative easing) be a comfort blanket for markets," said
ABN AMRO senior fixed income strategist Kim Liu.
French and Italian 10-year yields were just a few basis
points away from registering their biggest monthly rises since
the euro zone debt crisis in 2011.
That reflects growing political risk in two of the euro
zone's biggest economies.
The risk of a snap election in Italy has grown since a
Constitutional Court ruling on an electoral law earlier this
month, while the uncertainty surrounding France's approaching
presidential election has also risen.
The chances of one of France's two established political
parties winning May's vote are seen as having diminished after
the Socialists on Sunday picked a hard-left candidate and as
conservative leader Francois Fillon battled to contain a scandal
over his wife's income.
Investors, nervous that the upheaval increases the chances
of a victory for eurosceptic, far-right leader Marine Le Pen,
pushed the gap between French and German 10-year bond yields on
Monday to its widest in three years.
Referring to the prospect of a surprise Le Pen win, David
Riley, head of credit strategy at BlueBay Asset Management,
said: "That could be a fatal blow, or a very powerful blow to
the European project."
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson and
Gareth Jones)