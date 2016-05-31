* Puts on German bond futures outweigh calls

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, May 31 Bund investors have piled into the options market this year, seeking a safety net from any sudden change in sentiment that could trigger the kind of spike in ultra-low German government bond yields seen a year ago.

The ratio of puts, an option to sell, to calls, an option to buy, on Bund futures rose in the first quarter to its highest level since the euro debt crisis in 2011-2012.

The predominance of put options over calls may indicate that some investors are betting German government bonds, the benchmark for borrowing costs in the euro zone, are more likely to fall in price than rise.

But it also shows investors are eager to take out insurance in an era of near-zero bond yields since an unexpected uptick in inflation sent Bund yields surging from a record low of 0.05 percent in late April last year to above 1 percent by early June. A bond's yield moves inversely to the price.

That sell-off was one of the largest ever in German bonds.

"Investors want to protect themselves against a potential flash crash, and the way to do that is through options," said Nicolas Forest, global head of fixed income management at Candriam Investors Group, which manages about 34 billion euros of fixed income assets. He uses put options as a way of protecting the fund he manages.

Put options give an investor the right but not the obligation to sell futures contracts on German government bonds - a big and liquid market that investors can move in and out of quickly.

The ratio between put and calls options on Bund futures rose as high as 4.77 in the first quarter to levels seen just a handful of times over the past decade, according to data from ThomsonReuters Datastream and derivatives exchange Eurex.

As this graphic shows, reut.rs/1U7Bi9s, the put/call ratio was just 0.125 and near-all time lows in February last year, suggesting markets were not prepared for the rout that took hold in May and June 2015 but were well-protected against a repeat this year with the ratio in favour of puts since the start of 2016.

FEELING NERVOUS?

Utlra-low yields are also a source of nervousness. Germany's 10-year yield stands at just 0.18 percent. German bonds with a maturity out to eight years have negative yields.

"It's understandable that at such low yield levels, investors are wary of history repeating itself and are keen to have some insurance," said Patrick O'Donnell, an investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Many banks forecast German 10-year yields will stay low against a backdrop of low inflation, the European Central Bank's ultra-easy monetary policy and a host of political risk events.

But the risk of another sell-off remains.

The interest rate paid by German Bunds remains ultra-low at 0.5 percent, so a rise in the yield can outweigh an investor's return and spark a rapid sell-off.

Candriam's Forest said last year's flash crash was important for bond fund managers because it showed that yields can rise despite the massive asset purchases from the ECB.

"It's crazy to know that it's possible to have a rebound in Bund yields even where we are in a low-yield environment with negative interest rates and the ECB buying govvies," he said.

One futures and options broker, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the skew towards put options was partly a function of extremely low yields.

"Another bond rout could easily be the next black swan event," he said.

(Additional reporting by John Geddie; Graphic by Eric Burroughs,; Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Hugh Lawson)