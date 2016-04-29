LONDON, April 29 France, Germany and Spain are all scheduled to sell bonds at auction in the coming week.

* France will sell 7-8 billion euros ($8-9 billion) of long-term bonds at its next auction on Wednesday.

* Also on Wednesday, Germany will sell 4 billion euros of five-year debt.

* Spain on Thursday will sell bonds due in 2021, 2026, 2030 and 2040. The size of the sale will be announced on Monday. (Compiled by John Geddie; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)