BRIEF-Stamper Oil & Gas announces non-brokered private placement
* Non-Brokered private placement financing of approximately 1,250,000 units at a price of c$0.40 per units
LONDON May 27 Italy, Germany, France and Spain are the euro zone countries set to sell bonds at auction next week.
* Italy will offer up to 7.5 billion euros in bonds on Monday. This will include 2.0 to 2.5 billion euros of five-year BTPs and 2.5 to 3.0 billion euros of 10-year bonds.
* Germany will issue four billion euros of five-year bonds on Wednesday.
* On Thursday, France will sell 8-9 billion euros of long-terms bonds. Bonds maturing in May 2024, May 2026 and May 2045 will be on offer.
* Spain will issue bonds due 2021, 2026 and 2046 at its scheduled debt auction on Thursday.
ATHENS, May 23 Greek shares slid more than 2 percent in early Tuesday trade and government bond yields rose after euro zone finance ministers failed to agree on debt relief for Greece with the International Monetary Fund on Monday and did not release new loans to Athens.