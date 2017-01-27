GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
LONDON Jan 27 At least four countries in the euro area are expected to hold bond sales in the week ahead.
* Italy is scheduled to sell up to 9 billion euros worth of bonds on Monday, including a new 10-year bond.
* On Wednesday, Germany will auction 4 billion euros of five-year government bonds.
* France and Spain hold bond auctions on Thursday. France is slated to sell 6-7 billion euros of long-dated bonds, or OATs, while Spain will sell bonds due 2019, 2024, 2030 and 2037.
* In addition, bond strategists say Finland may launch a new bond next week.
* Perceived safe-haven yen benefits from risk-averse sentiment