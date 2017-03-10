LONDON, March 10 Five euro zone countries are
scheduled to hold bond auctions in what promises to be a busy
week of supply ahead.
* On Monday, Italy will issue up to 9 billion euros of
three-year, seven-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds.
* On Tuesday, the Netherlands is scheduled to sell 2-3 billion
euros of bond maturing on January 2022.
* On Wednesday, Germany will sell 1 billion euros of 30-year
bonds.
* This will be followed on Thursday by Spain, which will sell
bonds due 2022, 2026, 2028 and 2046, with sizes to be set on
Monday.
* Also on Thursday, France is set to hold auctions with further
details expected to be announced later on Friday. Commerzbank
analysts expect France to raise 7.5-8.5 billion euros from the
sale of medium-term and inflation-linked bonds.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by John Geddie)