July 28, 2017 / 12:51 PM / in 21 hours

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Germany, France, Spain to sell bonds in week ahead

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Germany, France and Spain are the countries in the euro zone scheduled to sell government bonds next week.

* On Tuesday, Germany is scheduled to sell 4 billion euros of two-year Schatz paper.

* Germany, the bloc's benchmark government bond issuer, returns to the market on Wednesday with a 3 billion euro auction of 10-year Bunds.

* Spain and France hold bond auctions on Thursday. France will sell 5.5-6.5 billion euros of long-term bonds. Spain is expected to release details of its bond sale on Monday.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe

