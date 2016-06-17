CANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches nearly 1-month high on rising oil prices
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3464, or 74.27 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since April 24 at C$1.3457 * Bond prices mixed across the yield curve TORONTO, May 23 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Tuesday to a nearly one-month high against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices extended recent gains ahead of a meeting of major producers and domestic data showed solid growth in wholesale trade. The value of Canadian wholesale trade rose by 0.9 percent in March