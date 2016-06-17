LONDON, June 17 Slovakia, Belgium and Germany are the three countries in the euro zone selling bonds next week.

* On Monday, Slovakia will offer two bonds due in 2023 and 2027.

* Also on Monday, Belgium is scheduled to auction three bonds maturing in 2026, 2031 and 2038.

* Germany on Wednesday is due to sell 1 billion euros of 30-year bonds. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)