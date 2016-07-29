WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
LONDON, July 29 Germany, Spain and France are the three euro zone countries scheduled to sell debt at auction in the coming week.
* Germany will sell 5 billion euros of two-year bonds on Wednesday.
* Spain plans to auction bonds due 2019, 2021 and 2029 on Thursday. It will announce the amount it wishes to raise on Monday.
* Also on Thursday, France will sell up to 6.75 billion euros of long-term and inflation-linked bonds.
(Compiled by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.