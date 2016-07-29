LONDON, July 29 Germany, Spain and France are the three euro zone countries scheduled to sell debt at auction in the coming week.

* Germany will sell 5 billion euros of two-year bonds on Wednesday.

* Spain plans to auction bonds due 2019, 2021 and 2029 on Thursday. It will announce the amount it wishes to raise on Monday.

* Also on Thursday, France will sell up to 6.75 billion euros of long-term and inflation-linked bonds.

(Compiled by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)