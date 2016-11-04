LONDON Nov 4 The Netherlands, Germany and Italy
are the euro zone countries scheduled to sell bonds next week.
* On Tuesday, the Netherlands taps a 10-year bond for up to
2.5 billion euros.
* Also on Tuesday, Germany is scheduled to auction a 10-year
inflation-linked bond for 500 million euros.
* Germany comes to the market again on Wednesday with a five
billion euro sale of two-year Schatz bonds.
* Italy is scheduled to hold a sale of medium to long-dated
bonds on Friday. Auction details are expected to be released on
Tuesday.
* Analysts also say there is a chance that Portugal could
hold an auction of medium to long-term bonds.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)