U.S. Senator calls for probe into promotion of Kushner Cos deal
* Call follows Reuters report on One Journal Square promotion
LONDON Feb 24 Four euro zone countries are scheduled to hold government bond auctions in the week ahead.
* On Monday, Italy will sell up to 10 billion euros in bonds.
* Germany on Tuesday will sell five billion euros of a new two-year Schatz bond.
* On Thursday, Germany comes to the market again with a three billion euro sale of 10-year debt.
* Also on Thursday, Spain will issue bonds due 2021, 2022 and 2027. The amount Spain wishes to raise at the auction will be announced on Monday.
* France on Friday will sell 6-7 billion euros of bonds at its monthly long-term debt auction. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)
* Call follows Reuters report on One Journal Square promotion
TOKYO, May 29 Tokyo stocks were flat in choppy trade on Monday as investors waited for key U.S. economic indicators out this week, including employment data, to provide clues on how soon U.S. interest rates might rise.